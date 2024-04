Agrarian Policy Ministry predicts decrease in crop of grain and oilseeds by 10% to 74 million tons in 2024

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food predicts a decrease in grain and leguminous crops by 10%, or 8 million tons, to 74 million tons in 2024 compared to 2023.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts in 2024 compared to 2023, a decrease in grain crops by 12.7% to 52.4 million tons and oilseed crops by 1.4% to 22 million tons.

In 2023, gross production of grain and oilseeds amounted to about 82 million tons, of which grain more than 60 million tons, oilseeds - close to 22 million tons.

At the same time, it is noted that forecasts for gross duty indicators will be adjusted throughout the year depending on the circumstances, primarily weather conditions.

It is predicted that this year farmers will be able to collect grain in the following volumes: wheat - 19.2 million tons (last year 22.2 million tons were collected), barley - 4.9 million tons (in 2023 - 5.7 million tons) and corn - 26.7 million tons (was 30.5 million tons).

Among oilseeds, an increase in soybean volumes is predicted, this crop is expected to be produced in the volume of 5.2 million tons (4.7 million tons were collected in 2023).

Production of sunflower is projected at 12.4 million tons, last year it was collected in the volume of 12.9 million tons.

Rapeseed is projected to be collected in the volume of 4.1 million tons, last year 4.7 million tons were collected.

Sowing areas of grain and leguminous crops are projected at the level of 10.6 million hectares, which is 395,000 hectares less than in 2023.

Of these, winter wheat is sown at 4.3 million hectares (-0.3 million hectares), spring wheat is expected to be 0.2 million hectares (+ 200 hectares).

Winter barley is sown at 0.47 million hectares (-0.15 million hectares), the area of spring barley is predicted at 0.94 million hectares (+ 0.06 million hectares), corn - 3.9 million hectares (-62,000 hectares).

Soybean sowing areas are increasing among the oilseeds.

It is forecast to be sown on an area of 2.2 million hectares, which is almost 400,000 hectares more than last year.

Sunflower will be sown almost as much as last year - at 5.3 million hectares.

Rapeseed will be sown on an area of ​ ​ 1.5 million hectares, which is 0.1 million hectares less than last year.

