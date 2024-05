Occupiers become active in 3 axes. General Staff reports on situation at front

Last day, May 9, 95 combat clashes took place at the front, most of the enemy attacks were repelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdiyivka (28), Bakhmut (21) and Orikhiv (19) axes.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 9, the russian aggressor carried out 6 missile and 80 air strikes, carried out 127 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, 95 combat clashes took place at the front.

Thus, in the Kupyansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman axis, the Defense Forces of Ukraine prevented 4 attacks in the areas of Novosadove and Torske settlements of the Donetsk Region and in Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamyanske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk Region, where the russian invaders tried 7 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv axis, the russians attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 19 times in the area of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson axis, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

During the past day, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops in this axis 2 times.

On May 9, Air Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 radar station, 2 ammunition depots, 1 anti-aircraft defense system, and 17 enemy personnel concentration areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, 146 combat clashes took place at the front, most of the enemy attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repulsed in the Avdiyivka (45) and Bakhmut (26) axes.