The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, in the winter, before his appointment as the Ambassador to the UK, passed a military medical commission, where he was declared unfit for military service.

It was reported by the ZN.UA portal with reference to its own interlocutors.

According to the publication, after the dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision, Zaluzhnyi was put at the disposal of the Minister of Defense.

"The Minister of Defense Umierov did not offer any significant military position, adequate to the level of training and experience of Zaluzhnyi, as President Zelenskyy did not offer it earlier. Under these conditions, General Zaluzhnyi decided to resign from military service in order to have the opportunity and the right to do another thing," the article says.

Journalists explain that a several-week delay in this was connected with the fact that after the adoption of the law with a new list of military ranks, the corresponding change in the regulatory framework was not completed, in particular in presidential decrees.

Therefore, there is no clear clarity on who should dismiss Zaluzhnyi as a general from military service - the Minister of Defense by his order or the President by his decree, as previously generals of the army of Ukraine were dismissed.

According to the current legislation, after two months of being at the disposal of the minister, the payment of cash security to the military stops, apart from the salary for military rank.

For General Zaluzhnyi, who has the highest military rank, this is UAH 1,762 per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently Zelenskyy agreed on Zaluzhnyi’s candidacy for the post of he Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK.