Ukraine and Ireland agreed to start preparations for a bilateral security agreement.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a conversation with the Prime Minister of Ireland Simon Harris on Twitter (Х).

"We agreed to instruct the teams to start working on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration as soon as possible," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Harris confirmed his personal participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am grateful for the humanitarian and logistical assistance from Ireland. We also discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of demining," Zelenskyy added.

It will be recalled that earlier Yermak said that the future security agreement of the US with Ukraine should work no worse than the American memorandum with Israel.

In April, Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with the President of Latvia Rinkevics, Latvia will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP every year.