President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, which, in particular, provides for Latvia's provision of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP every year.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have just signed a bilateral security agreement between our countries together with the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs. According to it, Latvia will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP every year," he said.

In addition, Latvia undertakes a 10-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defense, demining, unmanned technologies and promotes Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

This is already the 9th country with which Ukraine has signed such an agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, April 11, Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania to participate in the Trimore summit and sign a new security agreement.

Earlier, Ukraine concluded eight bilateral security agreements with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, and Finland.