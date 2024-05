Share:













In five regions, work is being completed on the arrangement of defensive fortifications. These are the regions located in the north, east and south of the country.

It was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv Regions: on five axes at once, the construction of defensive fortifications is coming to completion," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated another UAH 8 billion for the construction of fortifications.

Besides, commenting on the construction of fortifications, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the russians should see that the Ukrainians are ready to defend themselves.

On March 11, Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they heard a report on the pace of construction of new defense lines. Zelenskyy noted that the protection of three lanes 2,000 km long is a large-scale task, but now the pace is good and he expects it to complete in time.