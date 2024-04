Share:













Copied



The British Ministry of Defence believes that the strike of Ukrainian drones on the Kushchevskaya airfield in the Krasnodar Krai of russia on April 27 was successful and damaged russian aircraft.

This is stated in the daily UK intelligence report.

Analysts noted that Su-34 FULLBACK and Su-35S FLANKER M fighters and other equipment were based at the Kushchevskaya airfield.

"They are used daily in strike missions against Ukrainian frontline positions, including the heavy use of glide bombs. Open source videos show several glide bomb kits destroyed in a storage location at the airfield," the report said.

It was these aircraft that struck along the entire front line and were a cover for the russian infantry. There were up to 150 sorties at the airfield per day.

"Ukraine's ability to disrupt Russian tactical air, particularly glide bomb usage, is key to the wider defence of the frontlines. This successful strike is likely to force further Russian dispersals of fighters as well as reallocation of air defence assets to plug gaps," the intelligence said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians are building a new airfield in the Belgorod Region. It is located 75 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and will be able to receive Іl-76 military transport aircraft.

Recall that at the end of 2023, OSINT analysts showed satellite images of a secret base of russian helicopters in the occupied part of the Kherson Region.