Russian breakthrough of front line or request of Kyiv. Macron names conditions for sending troops to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



French President Emmanuel Macron has named two conditions for sending the French military to Ukraine: the breakthrough of the russian federation at the front and the request of Kyiv.

“If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request—which is not the case today—we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question,” he told The Economist.

According to Macron, Paris has already sent the military to other countries, in particular recently to Africa to fight terrorism.

The French President believes that other Western countries should not reject this option "a priori," since in the summer of 2022 they ruled out sending tanks, long-range missiles and aviation, but now all this is supplied to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron assumed that troops of Western countries might be deployed on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, Macron told about sending troops to Ukraine for non-combat missions - training, demining, etc.

On March 21, Politico said that Macron in a private conversation said he considered the defeat of Ukraine in the war against russia possible.

On March 29, Macron expressed the possibility of the participation of russian dictator vladimir putin at a meeting of G20 leaders in November in Brazil.