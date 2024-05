Share:













Copied



The High Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated from Oleksandr Onyshchenko a MERCEDES car, the rights to an equestrian sports complex, a hunting carbine and cash.

A judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court Lesia Fedorak announced this in an interview to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, about four hundred points in the sentence of Onyshchenko are devoted to the issue of arrest and confiscation of property.

Regarding the confiscation of property on the basis of the verdict, this is both the property that, as the court found, directly belongs to the accused Onyshchenko, and the property of third parties.

The court confiscated three land plots near Kyiv; an unfinished construction near Kyiv; a MERCEDES-BENZ car; corporate rights in the authorized capital of FIRM KHAS LLC, TOP UKRAINE LLC, Equestrian Sports Complex OLYMPIC LLC, NATURAL RESOURCES+ LLC; funds in several bank accounts with PJSC Diamantbank and PJSC CB PRIVATBANK, in the LAS Trasta komercbanka banking institution (Republic of Latvia) and VTB BANK (russian federation); a hunting carbine.

The court also established the grounds for applying special confiscation in respect of the corporate rights of the foreign company Fastilo Trading LTD in the authorized capital of Nadra Heotsentr LLC in the amount of UAH 25,287,500 and in the authorized capital of Karpatnadrainvest LLC in the amount of UAH 1,993.40 as means of committing criminal offenses; non-residential premises from No. 1 to No. 34 (group of premises No. 52) (in letter A) with a total area of 535.00 square meters, at the address: Kyiv, 27-B Khreshchatyk St.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, has confiscated USD 600,000, which belonged to the entourage of former Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyshchenko sentenced to imprisonment, for the needs of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.