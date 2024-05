Share:













Russian occupiers are working with artillery and FPV drones against civilians in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region.

Serhii Chaus, the head of the Chasiv Yar City Military Administration, announced this on the air of the Hromadske Radio.

He emphasized that as of May 1, 2024, the city is controlled by Ukraine.

"This is a Ukrainian city and the occupiers have no place here. People in the city now simply exist - it is difficult to call it conditions, because there is no heat, electricity, water. Most volunteers do not come to the city anymore, and this is an indicator. The main risk is artillery and the work of FPV drones, who work on civilians," he said.

According to him, 682 people remain in the city. These are people 60+. There are no children in the city.

He added that there is not a single surviving high-rise building in the city. Most of them were critically damaged.

"For about a month now, we have had a peak of shelling, and it has not yet started to decline, although we would really like to. The maximum number of shellings is happening every day. It is not quiet in the city," Chaus added.

It will be recalled that earlier in ISW it was predicted what advantages the russian army would receive after the capture of Chasiv Yar.

The russian occupiers are using Avdiyivka tactics when trying to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region. This tactic is to destroy the settlement with the help of aerial bombs, so that it is impossible to build fortifications there.