Similar to Avdiivka. UK intelligence tells how russians are trying to capture Chasiv Yar

The russian occupiers use Avdiivka's tactics when trying to capture Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region. This tactic is to destroy the city using aerial bombs so that it is impossible to arrange fortifications there.

The British Ministry of Defence reported this on X (Twitter).

The occupiers drop 20-30 glide bombs in a day from Su-24 in the area of Chasiv Yar.

"This is a concerted aerial bombardment and is a tactic repeated from the Avdiivka campaign," the summary said.

According to the intelligence, the city of Chasiv Yar is heavily defended and suited on high ground. Russian ground forces are moving slowly in the area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces assured that now there are no russians in Chasiv Yar.

On April 20, 115 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the russian occupation army took place. Most of the attacks - 32 - were repelled by the Ukrainian soldiers on the Avdiivka axis.

During the past day, April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 950 russian occupiers, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems.