Russian forces plan to attack in the direction of Avdiyivka, as this area will allow them to achieve tactical victories more quickly. Currently, russian troops remain 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk and 17 kilometers from larger villages east of it.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW experts note that the greatest pressure of russia is observed on Chasiv Yar. Russian troops located on the eastern border of Chasiv Yar intensified their efforts to capture the city from March 2024. This poses a real threat, although a quick capture of the city is unlikely.

The capture of Chasiv Yar will give russian forces the opportunity to significantly advance operationally, as it can serve as the beginning of further operations against the cities that form an important Ukrainian defense belt in the Donetsk Region.

Russian forces are likely trying to seize as much territory as possible before the arrival of US security assistance, which will significantly increase Ukraine's defense capabilities in the coming weeks.

As a reminder, Ukraine will be able to launch a serious counteroffensive no earlier than 2026-2027.