Ukraine welcomes the agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the delimitation of the interstate border based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. The day before, the countries conducted the first stage of border demarcation.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the delimitation of the interstate border based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that border delimitation between countries based on respect for state sovereignty, recognition of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders is a necessary condition for the normalization of relations.

In addition, the border delimitation process is an important factor of stability in the South Caucasus in the context of russia's aggressive policy towards the countries of the region.

We will remind, on April 19, 2024, a meeting was held between the representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as a result of which the countries announced a preliminary agreement on the border delimitation.

It is about the section of the border in the areas of the Azerbaijani villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi-Askipar, Heyrimli and Gizilgadzhily and the Armenian villages of Baganis, Voskepar, Kirants and Berkaber.

Already on April 23, it became known that Azerbaijan and Armenia have started the demarcation of the border, that is, the procedure of setting up border posts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15, 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan was allegedly preparing for an attack.

It will be recalled that on September 19, Azerbaijan announced an "anti-terrorist operation" on the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

Fighting on the territory of the unrecognized republic lasted a little more than a day and ended with the defeat of the Karabakh forces.

Later, the so-called president of Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shakhramanyan, announced that the unrecognized republic would cease to exist on January 1, 2024.