Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan is allegedly preparing for a full-scale war against Armenia.

Pashinyan made the corresponding statement at a government meeting, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reports.

"Our analysis shows that Azerbaijan wants to start military operations in some parts of the border with the prospect of turning military escalation into a full-scale war against Armenia," Pashinyan said.

He added that this intention is allegedly traced in all statements and actions of Azerbaijan.

RFI notes that Pashinyan's statement came against the background of an incident that occurred two years ago on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It was a clash between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as a result of which two Armenian soldiers were killed.

In addition, Yerevan is concerned that Baku may decide to invade the southern regions of Armenia to create a land corridor between Azerbaijan and its exclave called Nakhichevan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan announced the start of an "anti-terrorist operation" in the territory of unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

The military operation of the Azerbaijani military lasted about a day. The very next day, September 20, the armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh announced the cessation of resistance.

Later it became known that the so-called president of the unrecognized republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, said that Nagorno-Karabakh ceased to exist on January 1, 2024.