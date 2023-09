The armed forces of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh decided to stop resistance against the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. They also intend to lay down their arms and leave the territory of the unrecognized republic.

The corresponding statement was made by the so-called "power" of the unrecognized republic, 24News reports.

"In the current situation, the actions of the international community in the direction of ending the war and resolving the situation are insufficient. Taking all this into account, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh accept the proposal of the command of the russian peacekeeping mission on the ceasefire," the statement said.

Representatives of the unrecognized republic said that their armed groups defended themselves against the Azerbaijani army for two days.

They also said that the Azerbaijani army managed to break through to the positions of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as to take control of a number of strategic hubs and roads.

Sputnik Armenia writes that the parties agreed on a complete cessation of hostilities from 1 p.m. on September 20, 2023.

The parties also agreed that the Armenian army units remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh will leave the territory of the unrecognized republic.

At the same time, the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh will be completely disbanded and withdrawn to the territory of Armenia.

The so-called "Commissioner for Human Rights" of the unrecognized Karabakh, Gegham Stepanyan, said that 32 people have been killed and more than 200 injured since the beginning of Azerbaijan's "anti-terrorist measures."

Among them are seven civilians, including two children.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the holding of "anti-terrorist measures" on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.