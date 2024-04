13 military men convicted of fleeing battlefield or refusing to take up arms since start of war

During the two years of the war, 13 Ukrainian soldiers received sentences and were convicted of fleeing the battlefield or refusing to take up arms.

This is evidenced by the data of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield or refusal to act with weapons (Article 429), 7 soldiers were convicted last year, and 6 in 2022.

For violation of the rules for the treatment of weapons (Art. 414) in 2023, 35 military received sentences, and in 2022 - 23, that is, there was an increase of 52.2%.

Threat or violence against the chief (Article 405) - 30 soldiers received sentences and were convicted in 2023 (in 2022 - 31).

18 soldiers were convicted of violating the statutory rules of relations between military personnel (Article 406) last year (in 2022 - also 18)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, almost 800 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the 2 years of the war were sent to a disciplinary battalion for violations.

Also, during the 2 years of the war in Ukraine, more than 50 persons liable for military service were convicted of evading military service by self-mutilation.