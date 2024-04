More than 50 persons liable for military service convicted of self-mutilation over 2 years of war in Ukraine

During the 2 years of the war in Ukraine, more than 50 persons liable for military service were convicted of evading military service by self-mutilation.

This is evidenced by the data of the Supreme Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2023, 32 citizens were convicted of evading military service by self-mutilation (Article 409), and in 2022 - 19 people.

That is, in 2023, the increase in such cases is 68.4%.

13 soldiers were convicted of negligent attitude to military service (Art. 425) in 2023, and 5 in 2022, that is, an increase of 2.6 times.

Excess of power or official authority by a military official (Art. 426-1) - 12 were convicted in 2023 (in 2022 - 3, that is, an increase of 4 times).

10 people were convicted of violating the rules for driving and operating vehicles (Art. 415) in 2023, and in 2022 there were no such sentences.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, almost 800 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the 2 years of the war were sent to a disciplinary battalion for violations.

Over 2 years of war in Ukraine, more than 1,100 citizens were convicted of evading mobilization.