Share:













Copied



The obligation of former Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi to wear an electronic bracelet was prolonged for another 2 months.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

Other restrictions of Pashynskyi were also prolonged, in particular, to arrive on each call and demand; not to leave Kyiv and the Kyiv Region without permission; report on the change of residence; refrain from communicating with other suspects, witnesses in criminal proceedings and other persons about the suspicion reported to him; to deposit foreign passports.

The decision to prolong the obligations was made on April 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pashynskyi was refused to change the preventive measure. The Appeal Chambers of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court confirmed the legality of applying a preventive measure to former MP Pashynskyi, one of the organizers of the scheme to seize seized oil products worth almost UAH 1 billion.

Pashynskyi said that the multimillion-dollar bail that the enterprises of the Association of Defense Industry Enterprises made for him should work for the defense of the country and for the Ukrainian state.

The court arrested Pashynskyi with a bail of UAH 272.5 million.

The NABU, SACPO and SSU suspect Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling almost 100,000 tons of state-confiscated petroleum products of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.