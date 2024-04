Borrell tells how long war in Ukraine will last

Russia's war with Ukraine will last a long time. Because of this, Europe should intensify its efforts to support Ukrainians until the russian army withdraws from all captured Ukrainian territories.

This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, at the conference of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

"If we already pledged to support Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict, then we must continue to support it until putin decides to stop the war," said the head of European diplomacy.

He added that it probably won't happen anytime soon. Therefore, the states of the European Union should help Ukraine.

"At the same time, we must continue to support the people of Ukraine. Europeans will not die for Donbas, but we can help Ukrainians not to die for it," Borrell said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, putin stopped leaving the Kremlin and residences after the election.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin announced that Zelenskyy's fate had been "decided," and panic was allegedly growing among the Ukrainian military on the front line.