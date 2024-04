AFU comment on russia's use of drones of unknown type at night

The head of the strategic communications center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the drones of an unknown type, which the russians launched over Ukraine at night, belong to reconnaissance drones.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

Thus, when asked by a journalist about the unspecified type of drones used by the enemy to attack Ukraine at night - whether they were combat or reconnaissance UAVs - Pletenchuk explained that it was reconnaissance.

"No, of course it's reconnaissance. They are constantly looking for objects for possible attacks, and in fact the occupiers lose them almost every day, because combat work is constantly being conducted, they are constantly shot down over the Mykolaiv Region, Kherson Region, and Odesa Region," the spokesman said.

He noted that various types of russian reconnaissance drones operate over the territory of Ukraine.

"This is usually Orlan-10, already well known to Ukrainians. These are ZALA drones, SuperCam, the much rarer Forpost and Qods Mohajer-6. Mohajer-6 is Iranian-made, it mostly works in the waters of the Black Sea," he said.

According to him, manned aviation of the russian federation mainly patrols around the temporarily occupied Crimea - Be planes, AN planes, and Su and MiGs are constantly in the sky, which conduct reconnaissance and can inflict fire damage.

We will remind you that on the night of April 28, the russian occupiers released 4 UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, a S-300 missile and 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region over Ukraine.

