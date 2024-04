Patients of two hospitals in Kyiv urgently evacuated due to threat of enemy attack, one of which is children's

In Kyiv, patients and doctors of two hospitals are urgently evacuated, one of which is children’s, because propagandists have spread a fake about the Ukrainian military, which allegedly are present in this hospital. The medical institutions denied the presence of military, but still announced the evacuation.

It was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

There they said that the propagandists distributed a video on the Internet, where "the enemy's blow to these medical institutions was actually announced." The russians claim that the military are being treated in the hospitals. However, the Kyiv City State Administration denies this.

"This is an absolute lie and provocation of the enemy, which it is trying to use to strike the social infrastructure of the capital," it said.

Despite this, sick children, their parents and doctors are still transferred to other medical institutions in the capital.

The city also asked the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Health for help and informed about the measures taken to preserve the life and health of patients and hospital staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of March 25, russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defense equipment managed to shoot down two russian ballistic missiles.

As a result of the missile attack, a three-story gym building in the Pecherskyi District of Kyiv was damaged.