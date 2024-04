Share:













Poland will continue protection for Ukrainian refugees after June 30. Those who do not have passports will be subject to temporary protection.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Poland, Marcin Kerwinski, writes the Polish publication Gazeta on Friday, April 26.

Kerwinski emphasized that Poland will continue the protection for Ukrainian refugees, which is valid only until June 30. Those who do not have passports will be subject to temporary protection, as Poland will protect their rights and will not transfer their private data to anyone, including Ukraine.

"We will find a way to solve this problem. We need to act wisely and rationally. All things that concern Ukrainians in Poland are written in the laws. We will continue the protection for Ukrainian refugees, which is valid only until June 30. Those who do not have passports will be subject to temporary protection. Poland will protect their rights and will not transfer their private data to anyone, including Ukraine," Kerwinski emphasized.

The publication notes that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland is also responsible for the migration policy and the legalization of foreigners.

