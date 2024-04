Share:













Ukrainian refugees have a protected status in all countries of the European Union due to the fact that they were forced to leave their homeland to escape russian aggression.

This was reported by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Germany, Maximilian Kahl, DW writes.

Refusal to provide consular services, for example, to extend the validity period of a passport, will not affect the status of Ukrainian men who are in Germany as refugees, Kahl emphasized.

"I am sure that this will not affect the status of refugees from Ukraine who need protection, regardless of whether they are women, who are the overwhelming majority of such refugees, or men," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Kahl commented on the possible consequences of the decision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to temporarily suspend the provision of consular services for men aged from 18 to 60 who are abroad. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany could not comment on the sovereign decision of Ukraine, as stated by the representative of the department, Christian Wagner.

