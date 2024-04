Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has banned sending a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad for male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 443 of April 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Obtaining a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad by a male citizen of Ukraine aged from 18 to 60 years is carried out in the territorial body/territorial subdivision of the State Migration Service. Sending such passports to a separate unit or foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine to organize their issuance is not carried out," the decree says.

The requirements of this paragraph do not apply to men who, in accordance with the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, are allowed to cross the border.

The relevant changes were made to the Procedure for the implementation of the experimental project on the registration of a passport of a citizen of Ukraine and a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad for citizens of Ukraine who are outside Ukraine, registration, exchange for foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in Ukraine of permanent residence permit during their stay outside Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed passports to be sent in international mail.

In October 2022, during the period of martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed foreign service bodies and bodies of the State Migration Service to send passports of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad and passports of a citizen of Ukraine in the form of an ID-card.

The new mobilization law will come into force on May 18.

Since April 23, Ukraine has suspended the provision of consular services to Ukrainian men of mobilization age who are abroad.