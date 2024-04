Share:













Copied



The servicemen suspected of shooting policemen in the Vinnytsia Region were carrying 25,000 rounds of ammunition, about 100 grenades and fuses for them.

Oleksii Rykhliuk, head of the Vinnytsia specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Southern region, told about this on Kyiv24.

The father and son said they left some ammunition in the reservoir after the attack on the policemen. Divers and explosives experts examined the indicated place and found some ammunition, Rykhliuk said.

"This is preliminary: about 100 grenades were found, as well as 100 fuses for them. And also about 25,000 cartridges for small arms of caliber 5.45 mm," said the head of the Vinnytsia Special Prosecutor's Office.

According to the suspects, they took the ammunition to their house in the Vinnytsia Region. Information about the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs is not confirmed. Rykhliuk noted that father and son had no legal reasons not to be in the military unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 21, suspects in an attack on policemen in the Vinnytsia Region were detained in the Odesa Region.

On April 22, the eldest of the suspects stated that his son had shot the policeman.

On April 22, the youngest of the suspects confirmed that he was the one who shot the policeman.