Court arrests suspects in murder of police officer in Vinnytsia Region without right to bail

A court has arrested Valerii and Vitalii Vasilake, suspected of killing a policeman in the Vinnytsia Region, for two months without the right to post bail.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the 26-year-old serviceman is charged with murder and attempt on the lives of police officers, illegal handling of weapons and desertion.

"The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the murder of a policeman in the Vinnytsia Region. The attacker will spend 2 months behind bars without the right to post bail. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the second person involved is being decided," the report said.

Later, the Ministry of Interior Affairs added that to the second suspect an uncontested preventive measure in the form of detention was also chosen.

Suspilne reports that in the courtroom, suspect Valerii Vasilake said that his son shot at the policeman.

"The son shot. He thought a police officer had shot me," he said.

The weapon that was in the vehicle was stolen by his son, he said.

They did not plan to sell it.

Vasilake Sr. confirmed that he wanted to go to Moldova with his son, but "understood that this is not real."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 20, in the Haisyn District of the Vinnytsia Region, police officers stopped an unknown car for inspection.

Two men who were in the car opened fire on the police.

A 20-year-old policeman died from his injuries, his partner was injured.

On the territory of the Vinnytsia and Odesa Regions, a police operation was introduced.

On April 21, the attackers were detained in the Odesa Region.

On April 22, the eldest of the suspects said that his son shot at the policeman.