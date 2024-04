Defense Ministry names weapons thanks to which invaders are moving forward

Invaders from the russian federation use guided bombs weighing up to 1.5 tons at the front, which are able to destroy everything in their path. They allow the occupiers to advance through the ruins.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov announced this on Facebook.

He noted that russia does not choose funds in its quest to destroy what it cannot capture, resorting to shocking criminal acts against civilians and critical infrastructure.

"This year, Russia launched thousands of missiles and kamikaze drones, resorting to unprecedented use of guided bombs weighing up to 1.5 tons, which are able to destroy everything in their path. These bombs allow the occupiers to move through the ruins," the minister said.

Recall that Zelenskyy believes that the receipt of Western assistance, after a positive decision of the partners, will level the situation at the front.

Budanov said that in the coming months a rather difficult situation awaits Ukraine, but Armageddon, which is increasingly spoken about, will not happen.