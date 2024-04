Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the arrival of Western aid, after a positive decision by partners, will level the situation at the front.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. We discussed the main issues: battlefield, weapons, protection of cities, communities and critical infrastructure. First of all, the front. There was a report by the Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The occupation army has a task, without regard to its own losses, to demonstrate at least some victories before May 9. Now they are also pushed by positive decisions of friends of Ukraine. It is difficult for our soldiers, but the receipt of the necessary help will level the situation. That is why support with specific weapons that our partners have is necessary for us urgently," he said.

At the meeting, the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov reported on the production of weapons in Ukraine, in particular on contracts with domestic companies.

"We are working on a new format of agreements, which, on the one hand, will not overload the military budget, and on the other, will guarantee long-term obligations of the state to producers," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that in the coming months Ukraine will face a rather difficult situation, but Armageddon, which is increasingly spoken about, will not happen.

On Saturday, April 20, on Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill to allocate assistance to Ukraine, the U.S. Senate will vote on assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday.

The White House said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will begin immediately after the U.S. parliament passes the relevant aid bill.