The invaders do not stop the assault on the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region, but the Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the city.

The speaker of the Khortytsia Operational Command Nazar Voloshyn announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Chasiv Yar holds. The enemy presses on the Bakhmut direction, in particular on Chasiv Yar. The situation is completely controlled, there is no enemy in the city," Voloshyn said.

He added that the russians are on an offensive with guided aerial bombs, drones, artillery and armored vehicles. Cases of small-group shooting increased.

"Recently, aviation has been very annoying, which bombards our positions with both guided aerial bombs and FABs," Voloshyn said.

He also countered that the enemy has significant territorial achievements on the outskirts of the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, 115 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the russian occupation army took place. Most of the attacks - 32 - were repelled by the Ukrainian soldiers on the Avdiivka axis.

During the past day, April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 950 russian occupiers, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems.

Russian occupation forces are likely to step up current offensive operations, as well as missile and drone strikes in the coming weeks, to take advantage of the "window" of restrictions on Ukrainian military means, which is closing.