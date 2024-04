Share:













The destruction of the russian Tu-22M3 strategic aircraft was a turning point in russia's war against Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the national telethon.

Yevlash stressed that Ukraine has resources that the military can get at such long distances. He recalled that earlier this was proved during the destruction of the A-50, and now the russians received another confirmation that Ukraine can modify various means that can reach such long distances and effectively attack enemy aircraft.

“This is a tipping point. First of all for russian pilots. They will understand that even over long distance they can be affected. And no such attack will go unpunished," said the speaker of the Air Force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of Friday, April 19, for the first time destroyed the russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber - a carrier of cruise missiles Kh-22.

On the night of Friday, April 19, in the Stavropol Krai of the aggressor country of the russian federation, a Tu-22M3 military plane crashed, which a few hours ago launched missiles at Ukraine.

Recall that the Dnipropetrovsk Region survived another massive attack by the russian federation. The enemy hit the cities of Dnipro, Synelnykove, Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih.