Share:













Copied



Denmark has become the first country to allocate funds for the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have the first decision on the purchase of Ukrainian weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine for foreign funds... Yesterday, Denmark decided on a new package of assistance to Ukraine. Among other things, the package includes 200 million Danish crowns (USD 28.5 million) for the purchase of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers. This is the first such decision - I believe the first of many. And this is something that we have relentlessly asked partners for over the past months," he said.

According to Kamyshin, the Ukrainian defense industry has already accelerated so much that the Ukrainian budget cannot load manufacturers with orders for full. He noted that the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry is about USD 20 billion, while Ukraine has only USD 6 billion for the purchase of weapons.

"Roughly speaking, we only have a third of all the machines that are available in the country - because there is not enough money to provide orders for the rest. The best way out of this situation is to convince partners who are ready to buy weapons for Ukraine to do it here. Ukrainian gunsmiths are able to produce much more weapons, exactly the weapons that our military needs. In addition, contracts for defense are an important element of economic support for Ukraine. Everything is in the black when it is made in Ukraine," the minister said.

Kamyshin noted that the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom project is a global fundraising campaign aimed at raising USD 10 billion for the production of Ukrainian weapons this year.

"Today we have the first donation. This decision is landmark, it paves the way for other countries - and we are incredibly grateful to the Danish government and the Danish people for their leadership... The process has gone - and this process is important not only for our Defense Forces, but also for our economy. The bank already has USD 28.5 million out of USD 10 billion. We work further," Kamyshin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in April Ukraine will make 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery installations for the first time, and even more in May.