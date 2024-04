In April, Ukraine will make 10 Bohdana self-propelled guns for first time, in May - even more - Zelenskyy

Share:













Copied



In April, for the first time, Ukraine will make 10 Bohdana self-propelled artillery installations, in May - even more.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, talking about the daily report on the security situation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy heard reports on the arrival of equipment and ammunition, their distribution by combat brigades and manning of reserve brigades.

"The share of own production is constantly growing. The state enters into serious, long-term contracts with our enterprises that give predictability, the ability to recruit people and attract investment. Already this month, our industry for the first time produces 10 Bohdanas, in May and further - even more," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine reached the production of six Bohdana self-propelled guns per month.

In January 2023, then Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that the Ukrainian 155 mm Bohdana self-propelled artillery was successfully tested on the battlefield.