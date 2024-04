Attack on Dzhankoi forces the enemy to hide their planes and helicopters at another airfield

After the attack on the military airfield near Dzhankoi in the occupied Crimea, the russians were forced to move their planes and helicopters first to the Kirovske airfield.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, Serhii Bratchuk, on the air of the telethon.

"They have enough facilities where these planes can be hidden. They won't have time to hide them underground, but they will take appropriate measures," said the spokesman.

Bratchuk confirmed that the russians could lose the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems that were used as air defense systems at the airfield.

As earlier reported, overnight into April 17, explosions rang out in Dzhankoi, which is temporarily occupied by the russians in Crimea. This is reported by monitoring channels.

Residents said that several loud explosions were immediately heard around 4 a.m., the first at about 3:40 a.m.

The fire that occurred this morning at the Dzhankoi military airfield was visible from a special NASA satellite that monitors fires.

Partisans reported that a new S-400 air defense system of the russians could be destroyed at the military airfield in Dzhankoi.

The military airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea is a "legitimate target" for Ukraine. And hitting him is nothing more than a continuation of the "cotton" season.