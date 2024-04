Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is starting a program to update the fleet of wagons for transporting diplomatic delegations.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fleet of diplomatic cars also needs updating. As for the latter, a pragmatic decision was made not to spend money on the purchase of new cars, but to focus on the modernization of such rolling stock at our own production facilities. In addition to improving functionality, meeting the requirements for communication, safety and autonomy, after such an update, the carriages no longer have the attributes of the past, which would be dissonant with the face of modern Ukraine. The focus is on minimally sufficient functionality, practicality, the ability to work and hold negotiations directly on board, so that official delegations could not be limited to visits only to Kyiv, but also to see the needs for the restoration of various regions of Ukraine," the message reads.

According to the report, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported about 800 diplomatic delegations, which have provided Ukraine with hundreds of aid packages.

In 2024, the company plans to overhaul 42 passenger cars, and also ordered the construction of 66 new ones, including 4 for people with disabilities.

Ukrzaliznytsia also plans to modernize 15 suburban trains.

"In addition, by the end of 2024, railway workers will convert another 6 cars for the needs of medical evacuation and saving the lives of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 64 have already been done since the beginning of the war," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia announced a tender for the purchase of 22 passenger cars for UAH 1 billion.