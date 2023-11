Ukrzaliznytsia announces tender for procurement of 22 passenger cars for UAH 1 billion

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company has announced a tender for the procurement of 22 new passenger cars for UAH 980.45 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As part of the tender, the company plans to purchase 11 compartment cars, 3 sleeping cars, 7 reserved seat cars and a car designed to transport passengers with disabilities.

According to the company, the cars will be equipped with: air conditioning; vacuum toilets; changing tables; high-quality controlled lighting; sockets and USB ports; coffee machines; video surveillance system; compartment cars and sleeping cars - with alarm system and door lock button; a car for transportation of passengers with disabilities - lifting platforms for boarding passengers on a wheel seat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Ukrzaliznytsia agreed with the Kryukov Railway Car Building Works to supply 44 passenger cars for UAH 2 billion.