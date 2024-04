Delay in US aid may lead to operationally significant successes of russian army - ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that persistent US delays in providing military aid to Ukraine negatively affect its ability to conduct an effective defense. This gives russian forces the opportunity to gain significant advantages on the battlefield.

"Significant delays in the provision of military aid by the US have already led to a shortage of Ukraine's anti-aircraft missile systems and are hindering Ukraine's ability to adapt to the evolution of russian strike systems," the ISW report says.

ISW analysts note that russia and Ukraine are constantly improving their air defense systems, but Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of anti-aircraft missile systems due to delays in the delivery of weapons from the United States. This makes Ukrainian forces more vulnerable to russian air attacks.

The limited number of air defense systems and interceptors forces Ukraine to make difficult decisions about the distribution of air defense systems between rear and frontline areas, leaving frontline forces largely vulnerable to russian air attacks.

ISW states that only the United States can quickly provide Ukraine with air defense systems in the volume necessary to significantly improve Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the US Intelligence Committee, after a secret meeting, called for immediate approval of aid to Ukraine.