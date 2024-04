U.S. Intelligence Committee, after a secret meeting, calls for immediate approval of aid to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



After a confidential meeting of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, leaders urged Congress to immediately vote on providing aid to Ukraine.

The statement was released by the committee's chairman, Republican Representative Mike Turner, and the ranking member of the committee, Democrat Jim Himes.

They emphasized the need to make an immediate decision on aid to Ukraine due to the criticality of the situation.

"At a classified briefing today, our committee was briefed on the critical need for military assistance to Ukraine this week. The United States must confront Putin's aggressive war now because the situation in Ukraine is critical," the statement said.

As earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will lose the war if the U.S. Congress does not approve military aid to confront the aggressor state of Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate announced a consensus on emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced his plan to pass a foreign aid bill in the House. This plan includes four separate votes for aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and national security priorities, as well as partial aid to Kyiv in the form of a loan.