The president of the aggressor state of the russian federation vladimir putin has signed a decree on spring conscription. According to it, 150,000 people aged 18 to 30 years should be called up in the russian federation.

The corresponding document is published on the official portal of legal information of the russian federation.

So, according to the decree of the russian dictator putin, from April 1 to July 15, 150,000 people aged 18 to 30 years will be brought to military service in the russian federation.

It is worth noting that in russia they hold conscription twice a year: in the spring and autumn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day, March 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 650,000 occupiers, 15 tanks and 44 artillery systems. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the russian federation has lost 442,170 troops.

It was also reported that on March 1, russian dictator putin signed an annual decree on conscription for military assembly of citizens in reserve. According to him, citizens in reserve will be called for military training in the Armed Forces of the russian federation, national guard troops, rescue military formations of the Ministry of Emergencies, state security agencies and the FSB.