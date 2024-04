Share:













The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the company Holtec International (USA) signed an agreement, which provides for the creation in Ukraine of facilities for the production and manufacture of nuclear systems, structures and components for small modular reactors, storage and transportation systems for spent nuclear fuel, and also covers other needs for the use of atomic energy in Ukraine and other countries of the region.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This agreement is important not only for Energoatom, but also for the entire energy industry of Ukraine and the domestic economy. This is the first step towards strengthening cooperation for many years. The creation of nuclear energy production facilities in the country will contribute not only to strengthening the energy security of the country, but also will allow Ukraine to become a world leader in a number of areas of nuclear energy development," said acting board chairman of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2023, Energoatom and Holtec International agreed on the construction of up to 20 nuclear power units with SMR-160 reactors in Ukraine.

Holtec International is a global supplier of energy equipment and systems, the company acted as a contractor for the construction of the Centralized Storage of Spent Nuclear Fuel, which was put into operation in April 2022.