The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company and the Holtec International company (the United States) have agreed to construct up to 20 nuclear power units of the SMR-160 type in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by Energoatom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The agreement provides for the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 power units, with the implementation of the first pilot project and the exit to the minimum regulated power of the power unit and connection to the grid by March 2029. The introduction of small modular reactors (SMR) will also help to replace the thermal power plants destroyed as a result of Russian aggression capacities," the message says.

It is noted that the document also provides for the deepening of cooperation between companies aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy security.

In addition, the agreement will contribute to the overall decarbonization of the Ukrainian energy sector, strengthen Ukraine's energy independence, and initiate high-tech production of parts for SMR on our territory.

Also, as part of the agreement, a joint project office will be created, in which not only representatives of Energoatom and Holtec International will work but also of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission, the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, the Ministry of Energy, and world-renowned companies Mitsubishi, Hyundai, and others.

The SMR-160 is a 160 MW pressurized light water power unit that uses low-enriched uranium as fuel and has the flexibility to produce process heat for industrial applications and hydrogen production.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States will help Ukraine build a small modular reactor.

Holtec International is a global supplier of energy equipment and systems, and the company acted as a contractor for the construction of the Centralized Storage of Spent Nuclear Fuel, which was put into operation in April 2022.