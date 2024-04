Share:













In the evening hours of April 16, a shortage of electricity was recorded in the power system of Ukraine, and emergency assistance was used to cover it.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, April 16, during the hours of the evening peak consumption in the power system, there was not enough electricity - there was a deficit. To maintain the balance in the power system, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. called for emergency assistance from the power system operators of Poland, Slovakia, and Romania with a total volume of 400 MWh," the message states.

It is noted that due to cooling and cloudy weather, consumption is increasing rapidly.

"This morning, its level is 6.5% higher than yesterday. In order to cover such an increase, it is necessary to additionally include 3-4 units at thermal power plants. But now there is no such possibility - thermal power plants are one of the main targets of russian missile strikes. Yesterday, the daily maximum consumption was around 09:00 p.m. It exceeded the maximum consumption on Monday, April 15, by almost 2%," the message states.

According to the report, emergency and restoration work continues at the thermal power plants after the massive missile attack on April 11.

The operation of solar power plants is hindered by dense cloudiness in all regions, while a planned repair campaign is ongoing at nuclear power plants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the evening hours of April 15, the power system of Ukraine also recorded a shortage of electricity, and emergency assistance was used to cover it.