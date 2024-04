Share:













On April 15, in the evening hours, a shortage of electricity was recorded in the power system, and emergency assistance was used to cover it.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, April 15, during the hours of the evening peak consumption in the energy system, there was not enough electricity - there was a deficit. To maintain the balance in the energy system, the dispatch center of Ukrenergo from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. received emergency assistance from the operators of the power systems of Poland and Romania in the total amount 800 MWh," the report says.

For the current day, the import of electricity in the amount of 13,100 MWh is forecast, the export of electricity is not expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 16, restrictions on electricity consumption will be applied in the Kharkiv Region.