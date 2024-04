Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykola Tochytskyi as a deputy head of the Office of the President.

This is stated in decree No. 230 of April 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Tochytskyi Mykola Stanislavovych as a deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the document says.

Tochytskyi, 56, has been deputy foreign minister since September 2021.

From 2016 to April 2021, he was the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belgium, the representative of Ukraine to the EU and the European Atomic Energy Community part-time, from 2017 to April 2021 - also the Ambassador of Ukraine to Luxembourg part-time, in 2010-2016 he was the representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha as First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and dismissed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytskyi.

Sybiha has served as a deputy head of the Office of the President since May 2021.