In russia, after the Orenburg Oblast, water began to flood the city of Tomsk. The water level in the local river approached the critical mark of 750 cm, and only 3 cm remained. The mayor of Tomsk has already announced the beginning of the evacuation of one of the garden association in the suburbs, stressing that the water came very close.

The russian mass media and the public write that the Tomsk Oblast is one of the regions that "took the brunt of the water element." Currently, the Tom River is actively overflowing there, as a result of which the roads in the regional center are being washed away and the earth dam is collapsing.

Before that, in the region, the ice on the Tom River was blown up, but it did not give the expected results - the water is still starting to flood the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian city of Orsk went under water due to the breach of the dam.

According to the local authorities, the city of Orsk "took the brunt of the natural disaster", but flooding is recorded throughout the Ural River basin, including the Chelyabinsk Oblast and Bashkiria. Orsknefteorgsintez, the only oil refinery in the Orenburg Oblast, also stopped working in Orsk. The company said they did it to "avoid an environmental disaster."