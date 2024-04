Russian city of Orsk went under water due to breach of dam

A state of emergency of a federal nature has been introduced in the Orenburg Oblast of the aggressor state of russia due to the breach of the dam. The russian Ministry of Emergency Situations called situation in the city of Orsk "critical".

Mash and TASS Telegram channels reported this on Sunday, April 7.

According to the local authorities, the city of Orsk "took the brunt of the natural disaster", but flooding is recorded throughout the Ural River basin, including the Chelyabinsk Oblast and Bashkiria. Orsknefteorgsintez, the only oil refinery in the Orenburg Oblast, also stopped working in Orsk. The company said they did it to "avoid an environmental disaster."

"The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, said that the situation in Orsk is critical. Right now, people continue to be evacuated from flooded houses," russian media write.

Against the backdrop of the flooding, russian dictator putin held telephone conversations with the governors of the Kurgan and Tyumen Oblasts regarding the deterioration of the flood situation, and instructed them to "early explain to people in the flood regions the need to collect the necessary things in advance in case of rising water." At the same time, inevitable flooding is predicted in the Kurgan and Tyumen Oblasts due to an abnormal rise in the water level.

Russian mass media write that a state of emergency of a federal nature is introduced when the number of people killed or injured exceeds 500 or the amount of damage exceeds RUB 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the russian occupation army blew up the Kakhovka HEPP dam.

At the same time, the flood washed away the russian positions on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The explosion that the russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP completely destroyed the engine room from the inside, which is why the station cannot be restored.