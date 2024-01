UAH 105 million will be spent on telethon on Rada TV channel in 2024

Limited liability company Kinokit won the tender of the parliamentary TV channel Rada for the creation of TV programs for the telethon for UAH 105 million.

This is evidenced by the data on the ProZorro public electronic procurement portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Throughout 2024, Kinokit should be engaged in the development of a creative concept and provide services for the creation of television programs and broadcasts to provide a 24-hour informational telethon "United news #UArazom".

For the relevant work, the company will be paid UAH 104,904,000 from the state budget.

LLC Kinokit should create 62,000 minutes of television programs.

The cost of one minute is UAH 1,692.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, the limited liability company Kinokit won the tender of the parliamentary TV channel Rada for the creation of programs and talk shows for UAH 120 million.

In 2022, Kinokit LLC won the tenders of the parliamentary TV channel Rada for the creation of programs and talk shows for UAH 180 million.

Dmytro Razumkov, former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the inter-factional association Smart Politics, claims that the TV channel Rada actually belonged to the ex-deputy head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who "did more PR there than the President."