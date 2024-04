Share:













The aggressor country of russia has attacked Poltava, the sound of an explosion was heard.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Filip Pronin has announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The enemy has attacked Poltava. The sound of an explosion was heard. All details are being clarified. Keep calm and informational quiet," Pronin wrote.

He also recalled that neither photos nor videos should be distributed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash noted that Ukraine really needs missiles for air defense systems, since it itself cannot replenish reserves. At the same time, he stressed that there is no need to panic - air defense shows a good result of repelling air attacks.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the aggressor country of russia has not carried out attacks on the energy sector of Ukraine for more than a year, which allowed it to accumulate, as well as produce a certain number of missiles.

In addition, the Defense Intelligence said that russian missiles Kh-101 are completely different than those used in 2022.