President of the aggressor country of the russian federation vladimir putin has commented on the terrorist attacks of his army on Ukraine's energy facilities.

In particular, according to the broadcast of putin's meeting with the formal head of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the strikes on energy facilities are allegedly related to "solving one of the tasks that the Russian Federation set itself."

"This is demilitarization. First of all, we proceed from the fact that we thus influence the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, and directly," putin says.

Putin noted that the shelling allegedly "was a response" to Ukrainian attacks on "Russian energy facilities."

"Even on humanitarian grounds, we did not strike in the winter. I mean, we did not want to leave social institutions, hospitals, etc., without energy supply," said the head of the aggressor country.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region this night due to the fall of debris from a downed enemy kamikaze drone at an energy infrastructure facility. It was localized.

Meanwhile, as a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.