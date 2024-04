Share:













The aggressor country of russia, despite heavy losses, continues to conduct active hostilities, while Ukraine is waiting for the promised ammunition, and soldiers are getting tired.

The head of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces Eero Rebo has stated this, ERR reports.

"Despite the losses, the Russian Federation has not lost the pace of the offensive and retains a significant initiative," he stated. As for Ukraine, according to Rebo, its main problem is that the expected large supplies of ammunition from the West never arrived, and soldiers are becoming increasingly tired.

"However, as of now, there is no indication that an unplanned withdrawal of troops is taking place in Ukraine or that some units somewhere refuse to go into battle," the Estonian colonel added.

Speaking about the situation in the areas of the front, Rebo highlighted the Luhansk axis, where russian forces reached a certain advance in the area of ​ ​ Kreminna and Lyman, but lost hundreds of armored vehicles, and the Donetsk axis, where they are trying to capture Chasiv Yar.

Recall that last day at the front there were 78 combat clashes, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Bakhmut (29) and Novopavlivka (26) axes.