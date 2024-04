Local authorities in front-line territories will be able to exempt enterprises from local taxes - Reintegrati

Share:













Copied



In frontline areas, local authorities will be able to exempt businesses from local taxes.

The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Reintegration Ministry reports that today the government has adopted changes to the order defining the mechanism for providing additional subsidies to local budgets.

"Due to constant shelling in frontline areas, property of enterprises that are local taxpayers is often damaged. Local authorities will now be able to exempt businesses from land tax, real estate tax and single tax in 2024. And the government will compensate local budgets for the lost funds from the state budget," the report said.

We are talking about the territories where hostilities are (were conducted), according to the list approved by the order of the Reintegration Ministry.

The ministry notes that such a decision is necessary, in particular, for the business of the Kharkiv Region, which will suffer significant damage due to indiscriminate shelling by the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the russian occupiers attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in four regions.

On Friday, April 12, electricity consumption in the Kharkiv Region and for industry in the Kryvyi Rih District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region is limited.